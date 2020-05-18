Maruti Suzuki resumes production at Gurugram plant

India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki will resume production at its Gurugram-based plant from today, May 18.

“You are kindly informed that Maruti Suzuki India Limited would re-start production of vehicles at its Gurgaon plant from the 18th of May 2020. All activities would be carried out strictly in accordance with the Government regulations and guidelines and observing the Company's own concern for the highest standards of safety,” the company said in a regulatory filing on Sunday.

The announcement comes after the Centre on Sunday announced relaxed guidelines for the nationwide lockdown which has now been extended to May 31, allowing some economic activities to be resumed in non-containment areas. Resumption of selective economic activities has been allowed in certain pockets identified as green and orange zones.

Also Read Analysts remain bullish on Maruti Suzuki

The carmaker has said that it will focus on adhering to government policies to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Previously, the company had resumed operations at its Manesar plant in Haryana on May 12 after closing down production for about 40 days e due to the lockdown.

The carmaker had suspended operations at both its Manesar and Gurugram facilities on March 22.

The company had announced that its Manesar factory will resume operations on a single shift basis with up to 75 per cent employees as per reports.

The auto manufacturer has also introduced specific policies for its factory staff, showrooms employees and authorized service centres to ensure that services are resumed smoothly while having all health and safety precautions in place according to reports.