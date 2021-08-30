Companies

Maruti to hike prices from next month, 4th since Jan

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on August 30, 2021

Maruti Suzuki India has said it will hike prices across models from next month amid rising input costs. This is the fourth price hike this calendar year since January. In January, the company had increased the prices by 1.6 per cent across all categories; by 1.9 per cent in April; and by 0.4 per cent in July only on CNG vehicles.

“Commodity prices are high since April 2020. For instance, prices of steel have gone up from ₹38,000 per tonne last year to ₹65,000 per tonne now. Copper from $6,200/tonne to $10,200/tonne,” RC Bhargava had said.

Although the company did not specify the quantum of price rise, sources said it will be in the range of ₹5,000- ₹22,000, across models.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
