Maruti’s all-new Baleno to come loaded with segment-first features 

BL New Delhi Bureau | Updated on: Feb 19, 2022
Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Saturday revealed that the new age Baleno will come equipped with in-built next-gen telematics technology, “Suzuki Connect” and some of the first-in-segment features.

Some of the features include a head-up display and 360 view camera, an all-new 22.86 cm (9 inch) SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system with advanced voice assist, and “Surround Sense” powered by Arkamys. The in-built next-gen Suzuki Connect will have more than 40 connectivity features including Alexa Skill, the company said in a statement.

The all-new Baleno will be launched on February 23.

"The new age Baleno will hit the market as one of the most technologically advanced premium hatchbacks with expressive design dynamics and segment-first safety features," MSIL said in a statement. It added that the new cars will have a futuristic design and advanced rafety features i

Designed on Nexa's new design language “Crafted Futurism”, the new Baleno would take the urban sensory driving experience to whole new level with these features, MSIL added.

Published on February 19, 2022
