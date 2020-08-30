Massive data breach reported at Paytm Mall

Falling at the frontline: When health workers find themselves ‘on the other side’
Healthcare professionals are falling victim to Covid even as they help patients fight it. Steps to protect ...
A massive data breach has been reported at Paytm Mall by global cyber security firm Cyble.
According to the report, hacker group John Wick was able to gain unrestricted access to the entire database of Paytm Mall and has demanded ransom in exchange of the information. It has been able to gain unrestricted access to their entire databases, the report said.
BusinessLine could not verify the report independently.
Paytm Mall spokesperson said there was no data breach or hack.
“We would like to assure that all user, as well as company data, is completely safe and secure. We have noted and investigated the claims of a possible hack and data breach, and these are absolutely false. We invest heavily in our data security, as you would expect. We also have a Bug Bounty program, under which we reward responsible disclosure of any security risks. We extensively work with the security research community and safely resolve security anomalies,” the spokesperson said.
According to the report, the group has demanded 10 ETH, equivalent to $ 4,000 from Paytm Mall as ransom.
“One of the tactics used by this group is ‘to act’ as a grey-hat hacker and offer help to companies or victims to fix their bugs. Some of their previous targets include Zee5, SquareYards, Stashfin, Sumo Payroll, Square Capital, i2ifunding, e27 and many others,” Cyble said in its report.
The notorious cybercrime group John Wick has in the past too broken into many Indian companies and has demanded ransom from them.
Set up in 2017, Paytm Mall is the e-commerce arm of financial services firm Paytm.
Healthcare professionals are falling victim to Covid even as they help patients fight it. Steps to protect ...
As traditional chemists fight for their space, online players make inroads
Delivery models will be built on self-reliant and robust value chains
The LED UHD Android TV with integrated speaker boxes offers great visuals and powerful audio
For high net worth individuals, Portfolio Management Services provide flexibility. But with thin disclosures ...
The benchmark indices broke out of the consolidation range, set to advance further
Growing investor needs for differentiated products is a driver, says Sushant Bhansali, CEO of Ambit AMC
The deal with Bharti AXA GI, if comes through, can add value to ICICI Lombard’s business over the long run, ...
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
The jury is still out on that
A Kishore Kumar loyalist on stories that surround the artiste she wishes she’d interviewed
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...