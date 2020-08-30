Massive data breach reported at Paytm Mall

A massive data breach has been reported at Paytm Mall by global cyber security firm Cyble.

According to the report, hacker group John Wick was able to gain unrestricted access to the entire database of Paytm Mall and has demanded ransom in exchange of the information. It has been able to gain unrestricted access to their entire databases, the report said.

BusinessLine could not verify the report independently.

Paytm Mall spokesperson said there was no data breach or hack.

“We would like to assure that all user, as well as company data, is completely safe and secure. We have noted and investigated the claims of a possible hack and data breach, and these are absolutely false. We invest heavily in our data security, as you would expect. We also have a Bug Bounty program, under which we reward responsible disclosure of any security risks. We extensively work with the security research community and safely resolve security anomalies,” the spokesperson said.

According to the report, the group has demanded 10 ETH, equivalent to $ 4,000 from Paytm Mall as ransom.

“One of the tactics used by this group is ‘to act’ as a grey-hat hacker and offer help to companies or victims to fix their bugs. Some of their previous targets include Zee5, SquareYards, Stashfin, Sumo Payroll, Square Capital, i2ifunding, e27 and many others,” Cyble said in its report.

The notorious cybercrime group John Wick has in the past too broken into many Indian companies and has demanded ransom from them.

Set up in 2017, Paytm Mall is the e-commerce arm of financial services firm Paytm.