Matrimony.com profit jumps 96% in Q3

Chennai | Updated on February 04, 2021 Published on February 04, 2021

Our Bureau

Chennai-based Matrimony.com, an online matrimony company, reported a net profit of ₹11 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020, representing a 96 per cent growth over the same period last year and 7.4 per cent sequentially.

Revenue of ₹96.7 crore in the third quarter represented a growth of 7.4 per cent over the same period last year and 3.6 sequentially. Billing during the third quarter was ₹100 crore — a 9 per cent growth over the December 2019 quarter and 3.6 per cent sequentially. The company added 2.3 lakh paid subscriptions during the third quarter, said a press release.

During the quarter, the company launched two new and exclusive services — RajasthaniMatrimony and BihariMatrimony — to expand and strengthen operations in the North. It also launched DoctorsMatrimony exclusively for doctors.

On the BSE, the company’s stock price closed at ₹859.30, up by ₹12.20.

