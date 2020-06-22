Max Healthcare sets up dedicated centre for mild, moderate Covid patients

Max Super Specialty Hospital, Gurugram, is also providing exclusive home isolation care at ₹11,500 for the whole of 15 days, including five teleconsultations with a Senior Consultant of Internal Medicine.

This initiative by Max Healthcare aims to keep Covid and non-Covid patients segregated. It also intends to ensure that non-Covid patients in specialties such as cardiac, neurology, orthopaedics, cancer and dialysis as well as immune-compromised patients receive regular and timely treatment at Max Hospital Gurugram without any delay, the press statement says.

Sandeep Budhiraja, Group Medical Director, Max Healthcare, said, “A Dedicated Covid Health Centre for patients with mild to moderate symptoms is a much-needed addition to the healthcare infrastructure of Gurugram in the times of the pandemic. By segregating Covid patients from the general populace, it will not only lower the risk of infection for everyone but also reduce overcrowding at hospitals, leaving more space for the treatment of non-Covid patients.”

The Centre offers 24x7 medical supervision, including round-the-clock availability of doctors and nurses on premises for patient care, a comprehensive Covid care plan, daily visit by Senior Consultant – Internal Medicine, daily in-person monitoring by trained nurse, video consults by psychologists, oxygen support for stabilising the patients, and ambulance transfer in case of emergency. The charges for stay at DCHC are ₹9,500 per day, the company has stated.

Max Healthcare has set up a Dedicated Covid Health Centre (DCHC) in Gurugram to take care of patients who are Covid positive and show mild or moderate symptoms. It is located at Vista Signature, a residency meant for corporate events before the pandemic struck, and is in vicinity to Max Super Specialty Hospital, Gurugram.

