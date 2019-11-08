Companies

Max Ventures reports net profit of ₹ 9.15 crore in Q2

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on November 08, 2019 Published on November 08, 2019

Real estate and specialty packaging films firm Max Ventures and Industries Limited (MaxVIL) has reported a ₹ 9.15 crore consolidated net profit for the second quarter of the financial year 2019-2020. The company had incurred a loss of ₹ 4.60 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

The total income of the company stood at ₹ 437.45 crore for the quarter . During the same quarter of last fiscal, the company had registered a total income of ₹ 273.22 crore.

"We have taken significant steps in the Real Estate vertical with a land parcel acquisition in Sector 129 in Noida. The investments for the next phase of real estate growth will be funded through a frugal capital model, which deploys internal accruals along with the platform level investments from global institutional funders," said Sahil Vachani, MD and CEO of MaxVIL.

Quarterly Results
Max Ventures and Industries Ltd
