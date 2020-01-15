McDonald’s India signs partnership with Zomato for food delivery in North and East region

McDonald’s India on Wednesday inked a new partership with Zomato for the North and East region. The company said that this partnership will help expand the availability and accessibility of its products through McDelivery in the two regions.

The company said the partnership with Zomato adds new dimension of convenience for it’s consumers. It added that Zomato’s live order-tracking feature will be streamlined with in-restaurant operations.

McDonald’s India operates more than 125 restaurants in North and East through its wholly-owned subsidiary Connaught Plaza Restaurants Ltd.

“At McDonald’s, we are constantly looking for new and convenient ways to serve our customers, whether they are dining-in, or picking up their food on-the-go via our drive-through restaurants or ordering through McDelivery. We are excited to make McDelivery accessible to customers on Zomato, one of India’s leading online food delivery platforms, making it even more convenient for them to enjoy their favourite McDonald’s menu items,” said, Rudra Kishore Sen, Senior Director, Operations and Training, McDonald’s India –North and East, in a statement.