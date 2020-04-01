McDonald’s to provide meals to poor in slums across cities

McDonald’s restaurants in West and South India have partnered with Smiley Souls Foundation to distribute meals to children in three slums. The company distributed more than 200 meals across three slums in Mumbai.

In the coming days, the brand is looking to scale this initiative across cities such as Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad. McDonald’s restaurants in West and South India are operated by Westlife Development Ltd. (WDL), through its wholly-owned subsidiary Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. (HRPL).

"We are talking about daily wage earners who have taken the worst hit from this global pandemic. McDonald's India (West and South), in association with Smiley Souls Foundation, set out to help these daily wage earners across Mumbai by offering them and their families safe and hygienic food,” Westlife said in a statement on Wednesday.

The serves approximately 200 million customers, annually, at its 315 (as of December 31, 2019) McDonald’s restaurants across 42 cities in the states of Telangana, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Goa and parts of Madhya Pradesh, and provides direct employment to over 10,000 employees.