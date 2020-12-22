Meatigo.com expands its operations in Hyderabad

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Meatigo.com, an e-commerce retail brand providing a range of raw and processed meat and seafood products, has launched its services in Hyderabad.
Meat lovers can order delicacies such as Whole Turkey, Honey Mustard Whole Spatchcock Chicken, Cranberry Rum Spiced Pork Chops and Swedish Chicken Meatballs amongst others.
After success in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Pune, Chandigarh and it has made Hyderabad entry. The Gurgaon-based online delivery platform is the brainchild of Siddhant Wangdi who started its operations in 2017. All the products supplied by it are antibiotic-residue and hormone free.
Siddhant Wangdi, Founder of Meatigo.com in a statement said, “We have gained great traction across all operational cities by delivering fresh and high-quality premium products to our loyal consumers. Meatigo.com services will be available in across the city.”
The bootstrapped company functions on an end-to-end supply chain model that starts from procuring fresh meats to processing, storage, and last-mile delivery. Meatigo.com has its own delivery team which delivers orders in 120 minutes to its customers’ doorstep.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Higher realisations, sanguine prospects and cost-control measures work in favour
Modification in scrip-wise disclosure norms proves a boon
Only companies with high profit margins made the cut
You can act now on your desire to buy a house, provided you have a stable occupation and steady cash flows
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
The Sikh diaspora has launched into action — collecting donations, organising rallies and posting news updates ...
An author recalls the special bond between Guru Dutt and Abrar Alvi, and the magic they wielded together
Shashi Tharoor’s new book provides an analytical overview of patriotism to readers grappling with swiftly ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...