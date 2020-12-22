Meatigo.com expands its operations in Hyderabad

Meatigo.com, an e-commerce retail brand providing a range of raw and processed meat and seafood products, has launched its services in Hyderabad.

Meat lovers can order delicacies such as Whole Turkey, Honey Mustard Whole Spatchcock Chicken, Cranberry Rum Spiced Pork Chops and Swedish Chicken Meatballs amongst others.

After success in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Pune, Chandigarh and it has made Hyderabad entry. The Gurgaon-based online delivery platform is the brainchild of Siddhant Wangdi who started its operations in 2017. All the products supplied by it are antibiotic-residue and hormone free.

Siddhant Wangdi, Founder of Meatigo.com in a statement said, “We have gained great traction across all operational cities by delivering fresh and high-quality premium products to our loyal consumers. Meatigo.com services will be available in across the city.”

The bootstrapped company functions on an end-to-end supply chain model that starts from procuring fresh meats to processing, storage, and last-mile delivery. Meatigo.com has its own delivery team which delivers orders in 120 minutes to its customers’ doorstep.