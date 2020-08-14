Medha Group to set up ₹1,000-crore rail coach factory in Telangana

Medha Group has initiated works on setting up a rail coach factory with an investment of ₹1,000 crore in Telanagna.

The facility will manufacture coaches, locomotives, intercity trainsets, metro trains and monorail. The planned production capacity is 500 coaches of various types and 50 locomotives per year and will create 2,200 jobs — 1,000 direct and 1,200 indirect in the region, according to Medha Group Managing Director Kashyap Reddy.

After the ground breaking ceremony of Medha Rail Coach Factory in Kondakal village near here in Rangareddy District, IT and Industries Ministers KT Rama Rao said Telangana’s proactive approach and conducive policies encouraged Medha Group to establish its world-class rail coach factory in the State.

Medha Servo Drives designs and manufactures high-tech electronics products for application on locomotives, trainsets, coaches, railway stations and yards, making it the largest propulsion equipment supplier to Indian Railways. As a major private-sector Rail Coach Factory, Medha is expected to create an ecosystem for rail coach manufacturing in the State.

The Minister said, “Telangana has units that manufacture buses, tractors, parts of aircraft, and helicopters. And with Medha setting up their rail coach factory, we can say that Telangana also houses a factory which manufactures train coaches.”

Incorporated in 1984, Medha Servo Drives diversified into Railways in 1990. It has 12 companies and 7 subsidiaries located in India, Europe, the US and South America and four joint venture companies in India. Medha group employs 3,500+ people and has a consolidated turnover of around ₹2,100 crore. In the past two years, Medha has diversified into solar and canal automation projects.

Medha is the largest Propulsion equipment (Electronics) supplier to the Indian Railways.