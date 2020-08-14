Medha Group to set up ₹1,000-crore rail coach factory in Telangana

Of the Yamaha partnership and e-mobility
Atsushi Ogata is all smiles when asked if Honda will deepen its partnership with Yamaha. Four years ago, when ...
Medha Group has initiated works on setting up a rail coach factory with an investment of ₹1,000 crore in Telanagna.
The facility will manufacture coaches, locomotives, intercity trainsets, metro trains and monorail. The planned production capacity is 500 coaches of various types and 50 locomotives per year and will create 2,200 jobs — 1,000 direct and 1,200 indirect in the region, according to Medha Group Managing Director Kashyap Reddy.
After the ground breaking ceremony of Medha Rail Coach Factory in Kondakal village near here in Rangareddy District, IT and Industries Ministers KT Rama Rao said Telangana’s proactive approach and conducive policies encouraged Medha Group to establish its world-class rail coach factory in the State.
Medha Servo Drives designs and manufactures high-tech electronics products for application on locomotives, trainsets, coaches, railway stations and yards, making it the largest propulsion equipment supplier to Indian Railways. As a major private-sector Rail Coach Factory, Medha is expected to create an ecosystem for rail coach manufacturing in the State.
The Minister said, “Telangana has units that manufacture buses, tractors, parts of aircraft, and helicopters. And with Medha setting up their rail coach factory, we can say that Telangana also houses a factory which manufactures train coaches.”
Incorporated in 1984, Medha Servo Drives diversified into Railways in 1990. It has 12 companies and 7 subsidiaries located in India, Europe, the US and South America and four joint venture companies in India. Medha group employs 3,500+ people and has a consolidated turnover of around ₹2,100 crore. In the past two years, Medha has diversified into solar and canal automation projects.
Medha is the largest Propulsion equipment (Electronics) supplier to the Indian Railways.
Atsushi Ogata is all smiles when asked if Honda will deepen its partnership with Yamaha. Four years ago, when ...
Bikes, scooters will head out from India to developed markets
Which variant of the new Kia baby SUV should you be booking?
MD and CEO Vipin Sondhi bets big on modular truck platform AVTR’s drive
These apps can help find the answer to the question that pricks you at the end of every month — where did all ...
Relatively lower credit ratings despite State government guarantee make the product suitable only for those ...
Avoiding fresh debts and reining in spends are among top money mantras
Storage space can be an option for some property owners, with caveats
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...