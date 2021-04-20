MediaTek to collaborate with more OEMs

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Semiconductor maker MediaTek, on Tuesday, said it will further strengthen its India footprint by enabling the smart device ecosystem through collaborations with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in technologies such as 5G, Internet of Things (IoT) and Wi-Fi routers across both smartphones and smart device categories.
The leading provider for smartphone system-on-chips (SoCs) has also introduced its flagship SoC – Dimensity 1200 – in the Indian market, with Realme being the first smartphone brand to feature the technology.
“As a frontrunner in 5G domain, MediaTek has been ambitiously pursuing the vision of creating incredible technologies and delivering exceptional 5G solutions to everyone. We have strengthened our R&D in India to further advance our product portfolio. Our continued effort in this line has brought several leading OEM brands on board, who deliver on the commitment of our incredible experiences across device,” said Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India,. The company has identified opportunities in the Indian smart devices segment, and has tailored the products to address the emerging demands from the digitally empowered customers here , he said.
The company also showcased its latest technologies at the eighth edition of the MediaTek Technology Diaries titled, ‘Incredible Technologies Empower Incredible Experiences’. It also reiterated its commitment to spur innovation in the smart devices segment across a wide range of products powered by MediaTek – Chromebooks, Smart TVs and Voice Assistant Devices (VADs).
The company has two R&D centers in India located in Noida and Bengaluru. MediaTek’s smartphones and tablets businesses contribute a major share – around 45-50 per cent of the company’s revenue – while solutions such as VADs, AIoT, Power Management and ASIC contribute 29-33 per cent revenue, the company said. The remaining 21-26 per cent of the revenue is led by smart-home and other categories which includes Digital TVs, DVD Players, Optical Storage, STB and feature phones.
