MedPlus enters into distribution pact with Canda-based Jamieson Wellness Inc

Pharmacy retailer, MedPlus, has entered into an exclusive distribution pact with Canada-based Jamieson Wellness Inc.

Announcing this at a press conference here, Madhukar Gangadi, Founder - CEO, MedPlus said health supplements and neutraceutical products of Jamieson will be sold across all 1700 retail outlets of his company.

Citing industry estimates, he said market for health supplements and neutraceuticals in India has been growing. It was estimated to be at $4 billion in 2017 and is projected to touch $18 billion by 2025.

``Our distribution strength and online channels will help us to reach more customers with Jamieson’s products,’’ he added,

According to Mark Hornick, President & CEO of the 100 year old company, Jamieson Wellness has over 300 products including a good number of vegetarian make. It sells these products across 43 countries worldwide.

For now, the products will be imported from Canada and sold in India. The company might consider setting up a manufacturing base in India going forward depending on the demand.