Megha Engineering bags Indian Concrete Institute award for Kaleshwaram Project

The Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project secured yet another recognition with Indian Concrete Institute awarding it the outstanding concrete structure of 2019.

Construction company Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) has bagged the award on the Concrete Day. The engineer in chief of Kaleshwaram project N Venkateshwarlu and other agencies received the awards at a function held on Saturday night. B. Srinivas Reddy, Director, MEIL, received the award from President of ICI Vinay Gupta.

Reddy later said, “We feel honoured with this award as this goes towards the recognition for the engineering marvel KLIP. We used 4500000 cubic meters concrete in three pump houses of link-1, a rare achievement for 15000 workers and a number of engineers who worked in three shifts.

"This project would not have become a reality without the Telangana government’s commitment and continuous monitoring,” he said. The Indian Concrete Institute (ICI) also handed over the best concrete structure award to the Amazon building and for execution of the Khajaguda to Nanakramguda concrete road.

The ICI instituted awards to encourage execution of good concrete structure. On the occasion of Concrete day celebrations, the engineer in chief, Kaleshwaram project N. Venkateswarlu delivered a lecture on “Engineering challenges in the construction of Kaleshwaram project."