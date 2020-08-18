Memo Therapeutics joins hands with Northway Biotechpharma to develop neutralising antibodies against SARS-CoV-2: Report

Swiss biotech company Memo Therapeutics has partnered with Northway Biotechpharma to develop neutralising antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, as per the report published in the Journal of Science Board.

According to the companies, the development of antibodies will be carried out over a period of four months in a fast-track basis.

The fully human antibody candidate, called Mtx-Covab, is isolated from clinically selected convalescent Covid-19 donors with picomolar neutralizing activity against wild-type SARS-CoV-2, the companies said.

Northway will develop the cell line and the manufacturing process for the antibody and will produce custom batches of it for clinical studies.

Under the agreement, Northway will develop the cell line manufacturing process and will produce current good manufacturing practice batches of the Memo antibody for clinical studies.

The company will use a 2,000-litre single-use bioreactor to produce antibodies and other cell-based therapeutics.

Northway is planning to begin production in 2021 at its new facility that contains larger-scale stainless-steel bioreactors. The companies stated that this will ramp up the production of antibodies that will be able to meet demand.