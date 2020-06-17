Mercedes-Benz India launches its luxurious SUV new GLS at ₹99.90 lakh

Mercedes-Benz on Wednesday launched its largest and most luxurious SUV with its newest generation of the GLS – popularly referred to as the S-Class of SUVs. The Mercedes-Benz GLS 400d, the diesel model, and the petrol 450 4MATIC are priced at ₹99.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India, except Kerala).

The new Mercedes-Benz GLS is the largest and most luxurious SUV from Mercedes-Benz and offers the customer more space, comfort, more tech, and luxury, it said.

The new GLS has a considerably longer wheelbase over its predecessor (3135 mm, an increase of 60 mm), offering more space (87 mm), especially in the second seat row, which can furthermore be adjusted fore and aft, it explained.

The ‘STAR EASE’ service packages for the new GLS 450 4MATIC starts at ₹82,100 and ₹98,800 for the GLS 450 4MATIC for 2 years/unlimited kilometres.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India digitally launched the GLS at the company’s Centre of Excellence in Chakan, Pune.

“As a full-size seven-seater SUV, the new GLS offers significantly more space and an added legroom for passengers, especially for those in the second row. The GLS is also equipped with the latest generation of the MBUX infotainment system and fully connected via Mercedes me Connect Services, making it a tech-savvy SUV. The interior of the GLS is a synthesis of modern, luxurious aesthetics, hallmark SUV practicality. In our view, the new GLS is an ideal blend of modern luxury with the characteristics of an off-roader,” said Schwenk.

The Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 4MATIC comes with a six-cylinder in-line engine electrified with 48-volt technology and integrated starter-generator (ISG). Its performance data: 270 kW (367 hp) and 500 Nm of torque, with a further 250 Nm of torque and 16 kW/22 hp available. The integrated starter-generator (ISG) is responsible for hybrid functions such as EQ Boost or energy recuperation while allowing fuel savings that were previously reserved for high-voltage hybrid technology.

The company is also announcing a new face of its connected car technology with the launch of its new GLS. Mercedes’ me connect App is also getting an all-new user interface and an additional new service app that offers a seamless online experience, said Schwenk. The new Mercedes is being rolled-out for all Mercedes me connect owners starting from July 1 this year..

“This new app provides a platform to offer new features that are capable of Over the Air updates. We will be shortly rolling-out Geo-fencing, vehicle finder and remote open-close of windows and sunroof.” added Schwenk.