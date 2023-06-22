German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz launched its AMG SL 55 4MATIC+ roadster in Mumbai on Thursday. The car is available at ₹2.35 crore.

The car that is available in the global market received more than 30 pre-bookings from customers in India

The luxury car has a petrol V8 engine with twin turbochargers. It produces 700 Nm torque and generates 350 kW with a top speed of 295 km/h.

‘A piece of history’

Mercedes-Benz stated that the SL has seven decades of driving legacy and till now stands for one of the few genuine automotive icons in the world.

“SL is an emotion for us with a lot of history since 1952. The car is symbolic in many ways including in movies it is used as an expression of freedom and lifestyle that continues even today. The star is reborn now with the new generation. We have customers who want the car as early as possible. This depicts that the car is an icon and cult and people want to own a piece of history. As we move forward the next generation will be all-electric vehicles. This now becomes one of the switching points from combustible engines to EV,” said Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India to businessline .

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit