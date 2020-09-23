Mercedes-Benz launches the first-ever ‘AMG 53 series’ in India

Mercedes-Benz, the largest luxury car maker in the country strengthened its AMG portfolio, with the introduction of the all new-new performance SUV Coupé, the AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupé on Wednesday.

Priced at ₹1.2 crore (ex-showroom), launch is a significant and strategic decision for Mercedes-Benz as it introduces for the first time in India, the much awaited ‘AMG 53 series’, the company said. The AMG GLE 53 Coupé will be available across all Mercedes-Benz dealerships in India from today.

Replaces AMG 43 Coupe

The Coupé offers more power and performance dynamics and also replaces the AMG 43 Coupé in India, and further builds on the strength of the popular GLE SUV portfolio, it further stated.

Santosh Iyer, Vice-President, Sales & Marketing, Mercedes-Benz India launched the AMG GLE 53 Coupé at Mercedes-Benz India’s exclusive AMG Performance Centre in Mumbai over a ‘physidigital' event.

“The AMG portfolio is one of the fastest growing segments for us and the addition of the ‘53 series’ will further popularise the segment. The AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupé offers more power and enhanced driving experience for the customers and it is the successor of the outgoing AMG GLE 43 in India. This new performance SUV Coupé will also diversify our successful GLE portfolio by catering to those AMG customers aspiring for a practical and stylish performance SUV Coupé from the all-new GLE range,” said Iyer.

Strengthens presence in segment

“With its hallmark AMG features combined with the latest generation telematics supported by ‘Mercedes me’, the bold new addition to our GLE SUV portfolio will further cement our leadership position in the luxury performance car segment,” Iyer added.

The vehicle combines sporty elegance and powerful performance with good off-road capabilities, innovative and intuitive technologies and intelligent driving assistance systems, the company claimed.