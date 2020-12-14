MG Motor ties up with e-waste recycling firm TES-AMM

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
MG Motor India on Monday said it has partnered with e-waste recycling and end-to-end service provider, TES-AMM for recycling of batteries of its electric vehicle ZS EV.
The partnership will ensure environmentally-sustainable and secure recycling of the ZS EV batteries, the company said in a statement.
MG Motor India President and Managing Director Rajeev Chaba said the company is on a mission to develop a comprehensive EV ecosystem that supports India’s drive towards its greener and cleaner future.
“We strongly believe that battery management is a critical area that needs focus. Our partnership with TES-AMM builds along these lines and ensures that batteries not only reenter the value chain, but are also recycled while following the most eco-friendly protocols. We believe it will go a long way in India’s sustainable e-mobility future,” he added.
TES-AMM has Asia’s only Li-ion battery recycling plant and is one of the few companies certified in multiple management systems. It uses a unique mechanical-hydrometallurgical process for enhanced asset recovery that is environmentally superior and safer, the statement said.
“TES-AMM is continuously striving to cater to the need by setting up state-of-the-art facilities that are ultramodern and cost-effective and provide safe and secure battery management. We are happy to enter into a partnership with MG which has taken a great initiative towards clean energy. We shall strive towards providing a sustainable recycling solution for the same,” TES-AMM CMD Director Ram Ramachandran said.
MG Motor India launched the ZS EV earlier this year and has retailed more than 1,000 units to date in India.
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
What is needed to boost funding in renewable energy
Developments in the renewable sector this year can spur better future outcomes
Control your emotions — it will pay off
The benchmark indices scaled new highs last week; traders should stay alert
You can vote ‘Yes’ and still demand that SEBI or the courts act on the results of investigations
Unsteady financials and stiff competition from much larger players don’t inspire confidence
While medical staff at hospitals nurse India back to health, an army of delivery agents continues to bring ...
A employee, working remotely since lockdown, can’t unsee the private lives of her colleagues on video calls
“It’s time!” says Muriel, as I get into her car. We’re both wearing masks. “For what?” I ask. “Aren’t we going ...
An ode to a friend who kept relationships and magic alive
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...