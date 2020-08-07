Microsoft’s ‘Power Platform Return to the Workplace’ solution now available in India

Microsoft has announced that it will now provide its Power Platform Return to the Workplace solution to customers across India.

The solution was launched at the tech giant’s Microsoft Inspire 2020 event earlier this year. The solution is meant to help organisations manage their employees’ return to physical workplaces amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rajiv Sodhi, COO, Microsoft India, said: “As the economic recovery begins, organisations are returning to their workplaces with stringent new guidelines for health and safety; stewardship of employees and customers; and rebuilding the business. The ability to be agile, react swiftly to changing conditions, and adapt will be core to the success of companies. Fast feedback loops and acting on data available within the organisation will matter most for accurate and informed decision making. We believe the new Return to Workplace solution will help our customers reopen responsibly, monitor intelligently, and protect continuously with solutions for the rapidly evolving needs of the workplace.”

The solution is an end-to-end tech platform for organisations.

Location Readiness module

The Location Readiness module allows authorities to determine the readiness of their facilities and efficiently manage their safe reopening. It helps them track factors such as Covid-19 infection rates and the availability of supplies.

The Location Management feature helps managers monitor occupancy, health supplies, safety procedures, and other facility-related best practices.

The Employee Health and Safety Management segment provides self-service tools to employees, including remote check-ins, self-screening and virtual reservations for meeting rooms.

Workplace Care Management helps authorities “manage Covid-19 cases, identify hotspots for safety improvement, and import data from third-party systems to determine possible exposure”.

Microsoft will also offer the solution with its Back2Business Solution Boxes for business continuity. The Solution Boxes also includes offers on Microsoft Teams and Windows Virtual Desktop.