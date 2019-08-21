Minor landslide affects Mangalore Refinery’s operations

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) has shutdown its Phase-3 units as a safety precaution in view of the minor landslide in the area as an aftermath of the monsoon fury in the district.

The landslide has affected a piperack carrying pipelines between the process units, and as a precautionary measure, the units in the Phase-3 complex have been temporarily shut down, the company said in a statement.

“Actions have been initiated for the stabilisation of the piperack and resolving the matter”, it said.

The Phase-I and Phase-II of the refinery complex as well as the product dispatch facilities remain unaffected and operating normally, MRPL stated.