M&M's Japan subsidiary collaborates with Kubota

The Japanese subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra, Mitsubishi Mahindra Agricultural Machinery Co., Ltd., Japan and Kubota Co., Ltd., Japan, announced on Wednesday that the two companies have entered into a business collaboration arrangement.

Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director of Mahindra & Mahindra and Chairman Mitsubishi Mahindra Agricultural Machinery Co., Ltd. said: “We are very pleased with the announcement of the business collaboration for the Japanese market which will include a broad range of collaborative efforts including but not limited to expanding the mutual OEM supply arrangements, joint utilization of IoT and other sophisticated technology solutions, and exploring opportunities for collaborating in product development for Japan”.