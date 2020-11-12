Companies

M&M’s subsidiary BSE Company acquires 3 UK-based companies

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 12, 2020 Published on November 12, 2020

BSA Company Limited (UK), Mahindra & Mahindra’s wholly-owned subsidiary, has acquired a 100 per cent stake in the three UK-based companies- The Birmingham Small Arms Company Limited, BSA Corporation Limited and B.S.A. Motor Cycles Limited from BSA Regal Group of UK.

Consequently, the above companies have become subsidiaries of BSA Company Limited, UK and in turn of CLPL, and also of M&M, the company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

BSA Company Limited, UK is a wholly owned subsidiary company of Classic Legends Private Limited (CLPL), which in turn is a subsidiary company of M&M.

“The acquisition will enable BSA Company Limited to protect and safeguard the brand license of BSA,” said M&M.

merger, acquisition and takeover
