MMTC Q3 net profit falls 62% to Rs 12.48 cr

State-owned mining and metals firm MMTC has reported a 62.11 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 12.48 crore for the third quarter ended December 31.

The company had registered a net profit of Rs 32.94 crore during the October-December quarter of 2018, according to a regulatory filing. Its total income during the period under review declined to Rs 8,297.62 crore, from Rs 9,451.39 crore in the year-ago period.

MMTC’s total expenses also fell to Rs 8,285.82 crore, as against Rs 9,410.31 crore, the company said in a BSE filing on Friday.

In a statement on Sunday, the company said its exports during the April-December period increased to Rs 1,384 crore as compared to Rs 687 crore in the same period previous year.