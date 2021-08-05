Moksh Agarbatti ropes in Madhuri Dixit Nene as brand ambassador

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
Moksh Agarbatti, a large incense stick manufacturer and a major agarbatti brand, has roped in legendary actress Madhuri Dixit Nene as its brand ambassador.
The famous superstar will endorse Moksh’s wide range of prayer products, including agarbatti and dhoop known for their unique fragrance, the company said in a statement.
“I am glad to represent Moksh Agarbatti, a brand that has been a pioneer in launching agarbatti with some of the best fragrances, which are floral, woody, spicy, fruity. Brands like Swarna Champa, Akash Phool and Samaj are market leaders in the commoditized agarbatti category.
Due to the brand's unique fragrances, it has a loyal customer base across the country,” Madhuri Dixit Nene said.
CEO Anand Kumar Ashiya said Moksh Agarbatti is an iconic brand with a rich history of more than two decades of trust and fragrant leadership in the Indian agarbatti market. “We are now proud to have Madhuri Dixit Nene as the brand ambassador of Moksh Agarbatti. She is a renowned Bollywood star who complements our brand values. Through this association, we want to spread awareness about the benefits of using fragrant and quality incense in one's prayers,” Ashiya said in the statement.
Ashiya said Moksh uses the purest ingredients and raw materials to produce superior quality incense sticks. “All the incense sticks manufactured go through a rigorous quality check to ensure every incense stick burns uninterrupted. Our products are made with the highest global quality standards with user-friendly packaging,” he said.
Moksh Agarbatti will soon launch a 360-degree marketing campaign featuring Madhuri Dixit Nene encompassing TV, print, outdoor, digital and other media.
