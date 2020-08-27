Mondelez India enters breakfast cereals space with Bournvita Fills

Mondelez India has forayed in the breakfast cereals space with the launch of Bournvita Fills. This also marks the extension of brand Bournvita into the morning snacking space after biscuits.

In a statement, Deepak Iyer, President-India, Mondelez International, said: “Bournvita continues to play a crucial and trusted role in consumers lives. A few years back, the brand extended successfully into Morning Snacking occasion with the launch of Bournvita Biscuits. Today as part of same strategy the brand is expanding its presence in the Morning Snacking occasion through the launch of Bournvita Fills — an easy to eat and nutritious snack that can be had with or without milk. “

“We see tremendous opportunity for this product and are excited about the role it will play in the lives of our consumers,” he added.

The company said the launch will be supported by a high-decibel integrated marketing campaign. Bournvita Fills is priced at ₹10 for a small pack (18 g) and ₹170 for a large pack (250 g) and is all set to hit the shelves in the markets of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra in the initial phase.

Inderpreet Singh, Associate Director, Marketing (Gums, Candies, Beverages & Meals), Mondelez India added: “Banking on the brand’s equity and trust, the launch of Bournvita Fills is yet another wholesome offering that will add value to the lives of our consumers through its nutritional composition and delicious taste — especially in today’s day and age when consumers are increasingly leaning towards snacking options that are healthier.”