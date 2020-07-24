Mountains most preferred destination for 70.1% people planning to travel amidst Covid-19: Survey

Brand Datsun and the road ahead in India
Its relevance going forward is a million dollar question
A survey by Zostel, one of the largest networks of hostels and homes in India, has revealed that mountains are the most preferred travel destinations for 70.1 per cent of respondents, followed by beaches at 23.9 per cent, and cities at 5.2 per cent.
The survey was commissioned to obtain insights into the travel preferences of people amidst the ongoing pandemic. It was conducted among 1,196 respondents.
The survey revealed that around 31.7 per cent of Indians are willing to travel after 2020, whereas 36 per cent plan to do so this year itself after three months.
The survey also highlighted that 54.8 per cent are willing to travel solo, 23.2 per cent want to travel in a group, and 21.9 per cent want to travel as couples.
Among males, 63 per cent are willing to travel right now (amidst the pandemic), in comparison with 37 per cent females.
While 39.3 per cent are inclined to choosing private vehicles for travelling, 60.7 per cent are willing to opt for public transport when they start travelling, the survey mentioned.
While safety is the first preference for 47.7 per cent travellers, 30.8 per cent prioritise budget travel; comfort and luxury have been given priority by 21.4 per cent of respondents.
Speaking on the findings of the survey, Dharamveer Singh Chouhan, Co-founder & CEO, Zostel, said in a statement: “India’s travel industry might be witnessing one of the most challenging crisis of all times. Yet, we are optimistic of a better tomorrow. The travel survey conducted by our team gave us some valuable insights into the sentiments of travellers and the travel trends post the pandemic, which makes us confident that the travel industry will revive slowly and steadily and continue to thrive thereafter.”
Its relevance going forward is a million dollar question
Maserati starts out on its EV journey with the Ghibli. Can the new Hybrid change its fortunes?
Sonet rendering reveals it could well be worth more than 14 lines
Projections will need to be tempered during these challenging times, says its President and CEO
Investors can choose from various schemes, based on their risk profile and life stage. The schemes invest in a ...
Investors with a short-term view can buy the stock of Wockhardt at current levels. On Thursday, the stock ...
₹1130 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1115110011441160 Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
The NFRA found that there was deficiency in Sen’s direction, supervision, and review of the various facets of ...
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...