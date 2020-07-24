Mountains most preferred destination for 70.1% people planning to travel amidst Covid-19: Survey

A survey by Zostel, one of the largest networks of hostels and homes in India, has revealed that mountains are the most preferred travel destinations for 70.1 per cent of respondents, followed by beaches at 23.9 per cent, and cities at 5.2 per cent.

The survey was commissioned to obtain insights into the travel preferences of people amidst the ongoing pandemic. It was conducted among 1,196 respondents.

The survey revealed that around 31.7 per cent of Indians are willing to travel after 2020, whereas 36 per cent plan to do so this year itself after three months.

The survey also highlighted that 54.8 per cent are willing to travel solo, 23.2 per cent want to travel in a group, and 21.9 per cent want to travel as couples.

Among males, 63 per cent are willing to travel right now (amidst the pandemic), in comparison with 37 per cent females.

While 39.3 per cent are inclined to choosing private vehicles for travelling, 60.7 per cent are willing to opt for public transport when they start travelling, the survey mentioned.

While safety is the first preference for 47.7 per cent travellers, 30.8 per cent prioritise budget travel; comfort and luxury have been given priority by 21.4 per cent of respondents.

Speaking on the findings of the survey, Dharamveer Singh Chouhan, Co-founder & CEO, Zostel, said in a statement: “India’s travel industry might be witnessing one of the most challenging crisis of all times. Yet, we are optimistic of a better tomorrow. The travel survey conducted by our team gave us some valuable insights into the sentiments of travellers and the travel trends post the pandemic, which makes us confident that the travel industry will revive slowly and steadily and continue to thrive thereafter.”