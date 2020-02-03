Companies

MRPL posts Q3 loss of ₹36.64 cr

Our Bureau Mangaluru | Updated on February 03, 2020 Published on February 03, 2020

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) registered a loss of ₹36.64 crore during the third quarter of 2019-20 as against a loss of ₹267.72 crore in the corresponding period of 2018-19.

According to the information provided by MRPL to the stock exchanges, the company’s revenue from operations stood at ₹16,744.59 crore (₹20,249.62 crore). The company recorded a loss of ₹1111.21 crore in the first nine months of 2019-20 as against a profit of ₹13.08 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

