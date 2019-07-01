Companies

MRPL restarts operations

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has announced the restarting of operations at the refinery following the resumption in water supply to it. The company informed the stock exchanges on Monday that water supply to the refinery has been resumed in stages from June 6, and the refinery units have been restarted sequentially. In May, MRPL had announced a partial shut-down of the refinery complex.

