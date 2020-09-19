Companies

MRPL shareholders approve fund raising proposal

Our Bureau Mangaluru | Updated on September 19, 2020 Published on September 19, 2020

File photo of the Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd, (MRPL) near Jokatte in Mangaluru.   -  THE HINDU

The shareholders of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) have given approval to raise funds through non-convertible debentures (NCDs)/bonds.

The company informed the stock exchanges that the 32nd annual general meeting of the shareholders of MRPL, which was held on September 18, approved to raise funds up to ₹5,000 crore through issue of unsecured NCDs/ bonds.

On Friday, the scrip of MRPL closed at ₹28.85 on BSE, down 0.86 per cent, against the previous close of ₹29.10.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd
