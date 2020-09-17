MSN Group introduces Favilow 400 mg to reduce pill burden in Covid-19 treatment

How to easily do your own contact tracing
MSN Group (MSN), an integrated pharmaceutical company, has introduced a 400 mg version of oral antiviral Favipiravir Favilow for the treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19 in India.
The company said higher strength will improve patient compliance and experience, by effectively reducing the number of tablets that patients require per day. The shelf life of the Favilow has been extended from 3 months to 6 months and this which would improve pharmacies confidence in stocking the product and ease out availability of the medicine to patients.
Earlier in August, MSN had come up with an affordable Favipiravir, under the brand name Favilow. Priced at ₹33, Favilow 200 mg was made available to patients requiring treatment in pharmacies across 170 plus cities.
In order to reduce the pill burden and the overall treatment outcome, MSN has come up with Favilow 400 mg.
MSN Reddy, CMD, MSN Group, in a statement said “We have launched the most affordable Favipiravir in order to reduce the cost burden. We continue to harness our expertise in research and innovation by coming up with treatment options for patients battling Covid 19. Our effort of introducing the higher strength of Favilow is to reduce the daily pill burden.”
As part of the Covid-19 treatment range, MSN has already launched Oseltamivir 75 mg capsules, another anti-viral medication Oselow.
Favilow 400 will be available at all the major medical and hospital pharmacies and can be purchased by producing a prescription from a healthcare practitioner at the pharmacies.
