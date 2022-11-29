Intugine, a real-time multimodal supply chain visibility start-up, has raised ₹19 crore in a pre-series A round led by Mela Ventures and co-financed by Kaleesuwari Group and Innoport.

The round saw participation from various investors, including SaaS founders Harsh Shah, Co-founder of Fynd; Anshul Rai, Co-founder and CEO of Happay; and Kashyap Deorah, Founder and CEO of HyperTrack. Existing investor Kanav Hasija, Co-founder of InnovAccer also participated.

The funds raised will be deployed to fuel product development, explore global markets and expand its team across product, data, and GTM functions.

Offering multimodal solutions

Harshit Shrivastava, Co-founder and CEO, Intugine, said, “We have built a technology platform that gives enterprises end-to-end visibility of their shipments and greater control over their logistics operations. With improved visibility, enterprises can substantially reduce their operational costs, improve their margins and deliver exceptional customer experience.”

Intugine’s said its comprehensive multimodal solutions are helping businesses track their shipments across full truckloads, partial truckloads, ocean, and rail transportation. The platform said it tracks over 10 million shipments for over 75 global customers across chemical, automotive, building materials, consumer durables, FMCG, retail, and e-commerce industries.

