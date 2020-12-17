Multiples Private Equity Fund, persons acting in concert sell 2.17% stake in PVR for ₹176.5 cr

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
Multiples Private Equity Fund and persons acting in concert (PACs) have their trimmed stake in multiplex chain operator PVR by selling 12 lakh shares representing 2.17 per cent stake in the open market for an estimated sum of over ₹176.50 crore.
As per a regulatory filing, Multiples Private Equity Fund, Multiples Private Equity Fund I Ltd, Plenty Private Equity Fund I Ltd, Plenty Private Equity FII I Ltd, Plenty CI Fund I Ltd and Plenty CI FII I Ltd, sold the shares in the open market on December 11, 2020.
Based on the weighted average price of the stock at ₹1,470.92 apiece on the day, the transaction is estimated at ₹176.51 crore.
Multiples Private Equity Fund and PACs held 11.88 per cent stake in PVR earlier. It has now come down to 9.71 per cent.
Last month, PVR had reported a consolidated net loss of ₹184.06 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020, as the film exhibition business continued to be impacted by the coronavirus-related restrictions.
The company had posted a net profit of ₹47.67 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago.
Its total income was at ₹110.61 crore during the quarter under review against ₹979.40 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
