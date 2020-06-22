Murugappa Group reports modest growth in revenue and profit in FY20

Ensuring better tertiary and quaternary care for patients
Murugappa group, a leading business house in south India, has reported a modest growth in topline for 2019-20 after sustaining a double-digit growth in the previous two years, while its bottomline reported a marginal increase.
The Group reported a turnover of ₹38,105 crore for 2019-20 when compared with ₹36,890 crore, reporting an increase of 3.3 per cent.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 3.8 per cent at ₹5,347 crore (₹5,152 crore in FY19).
Profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹2,946 crore when compared with ₹2,866 crore, an increase of 2.8 per cent. PAT excluding the special provision of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Co. Ltd and Chola MS General Insurance Co. Ltd grew by 20.4 per cent at ₹3,489 crore.
Engineering business of the Group faced challenges as Carborundum Universal Ltd and Tube Investments of India Ltd reported a sales decline of 3.2 per cent (at ₹2,569 crore) and 17.2 per cent (at ₹4,530 crore), respectively.
In financial services businesses, NBFC Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Co Ltd registered about 23 per cent increase in revenue at ₹8,713 crore, while its insurance arm Cholamandalam MS General Insurance reported a marginal decline (0.7 per cent) at ₹4,398 crore.
In the agriculture business, Coromandel’s revenue fell marginally (0.5 per cent) at ₹13.091 crore, while EID Parry’s topline grew about 21 per cent, at ₹3,967 crore.
“Some of our companies and SBUs have managed to buck the industry trends to achieve higher sales and profitability, while some recorded higher profitability even on a flat or lower sales and a few businesses were impacted on both top-line and profitability. There was a strong focus on improving cash flows and reducing debt. We have also been prudent in making suitable provisions arising out of economic conditions and the impact of the pandemic,” said MM Murugappan, Group Executive Chairman.
Manufacturing entities of the Group generated a free cash flow of ₹1,903 crore (previous year, negative ₹30 crore), which stood at 119 per cent of PAT, according to a group statement.
Group manufacturing entities showed an improvement in total debt-equity from 0.74 times as on March 31, 2019 to 0.47 times as on March 31, 2020.
In the current financial year (FY21), EID Parry has sold two per cent stake in its subsidiary, Coromandel International Ltd, to a value of ₹368 crore, which will be utilized towards a reduction of debt.
As against the planned capex of ₹2000 crore for 2018-19 and 2019-20, the group spent about ₹1,610 crore with ₹1009 crore invested during FY20.
Market capitalisation of the listed companies of the group was at ₹46,683 crore as of March 31, 2020, down from ₹66,000 crore as of March 31, 2019 and ₹67,117 crore as of March 31, 2018.
“With the economy locked down for almost the entire first quarter of the financial year 2020-21, most of the businesses in the Group are gearing up to face much tougher challenges in the months ahead. Cash conservation, Cost management, Technology, Digital Capability and Agility are the key areas that we are focusing on to drive performance,” said Murugappan.
