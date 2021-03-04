Muthoottu M.Mathew Group starts to sell 24 carat gold coins

Aimed at enhancing the savings habits of its customers, Muthoottu M. Mathew Group has announced the launch of a new venture – Muthoottu Royal Gold for selling 24 carat gold coins in tamper-proof packs.

Mathew Muthoottu, Managing Director, Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd said the new venture has been launched in-line with the group’s objective to provide value and need based services to customers. The customers will now be able to purchase 24 carat gold coins and 916 gold jewellery of distinctive designs from all Muthoottu M. Mathew Group branches.

The high quality 999 gold imported through various banks is being used to manufacture these gold coins and jewellery. The gold coins are available in various denominations ranging from 1 gram to 8 gram and 22 carat gold jewellery on demand.

Muthoottu Royal Gold aims to meet the needs of the company’s growing customer base seeking newer ways to make investment plans through gold purchases, although the price of gold is at its peak now. According to him, the investments in gold will never go waste and the company intends to empower the common man towards saving gold as an asset by enabling the customers to buy gold by paying in instalments.

There is always a surge in customer demand for gold jewellery, which facilitated the company to formalise the new platform - solely for its customers, he said.

The Group proposed to expand the new service to more than 800 branches across the country soon. There are also plans to reach out to customers through the online portal in the near future, he added.