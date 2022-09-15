Myntra expects 6 m shoppers in this year’s festival sale

Nandita Sinha, CEO of Walmart-owned Myntra said the fashion e-commerce platform expects 6 million shoppers on its platform during this year’s festive sale (Big Fashion Festival) which is starting on September 23. Last year, the company had expected 5.5 million shoppers to participate in the the Big Fashion Festival 2021.

To meet this demand, the tech capabilities of the platform are geared to handle about 13,000 orders per minute at peak and 9,00,000 concurrent users. This festive season, Myntra has created over 16,000 direct and indirect seasonal employment opportunities through its partners.

Customer support service

In addition, over 1,000 executives have been added as part of Myntra’s customer support service and the supply chain partner network, consisting of over 21,000 neighbourhood Kirana store partners are expected to fulfil 80 per cent of the festive orders. About 6,000 brands will participate in Myntra’s festive sale and offer 1.5X more styles compared to the previous edition

Further, responding to industry watchers’ prediction of a muted festive season this year, Sinha said, “Myntra has already seen an encouraging trend during the recent festival periods like Raksha Bandhan, Ganesh Chaturthi and Onam. During all of these three festive seasons we saw women’s ethnic wear, which is a main staple festive, grow by almost 2x versus the normal days and even categories like footwear saw significant growth. We are actually seeing great traction as the festive season opens up.”

Industry watchers estimate that the online festive sales this year will see a muted response this year. This trend has been attributed to customers preferring to shop offline after two year of the pandemic and because e-commerce firms’ slashing down marketing spends as they focus on profitability.

Sinha also noted that Myntra’s omnichannel play which was launched two years back by integrating with 1,000 stores from 100 brands has seen a massive scale up. This edition of Big Fashion Festival will also see over 300 brands from 3,200 stores featuring their selection of 1.7 lakh styles.

“We will continue to build double down on our omnichannel proposition. I think both brand partners and our ability to really service the customer through new season merchandise is significantly enhanced through our omnichannel play, as well as our ability to service with speed. So that is something we will continue to double down on,” she added.

Live commerce

Like Amazon and Flipkart, Myntra is also betting big on live commerce to drive customer conversion and visits. During this festive sale, Myntra will host around 350 M-lives across different brands. The company has over 2000 creators/social media influencers who will be creating this content on Myntra studio and M-Live.

“Live commerce is a very important investment area for us. We see great synergy in the whole content-to-commerce journey of a customer being completed in our ecosystem. During the last year of launching live commerce, our numbers have grown by almost 10 times in terms of conversions and five times in terms of visits. So, overall great traction from customers and we will continue to scale this up,” Sinha added.