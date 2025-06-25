+ 700.40
Globe Civil Projects Limited’s initial public offering closed its second day with strong momentum, recording 15.26 times oversubscription on June 25, 2025. The issue attracted bids for 17.90 crore shares against the 1.17 crore shares on offer, setting the stage for potentially higher demand on the final day.
The retail investor segment showed the strongest appetite, with bids 21.31 times the reserved quota, up from earlier levels. Non-institutional investors in the ₹2-10 lakh category demonstrated exceptional interest with subscriptions of 28.36 times their allocated portion. Individual investors dominated this segment with bids worth ₹2.29 crore shares.
Qualified institutional buyers subscribed 8.15 times their reserved portion of 33.52 lakh shares, receiving bids for 2.73 crore shares. QIB participation typically accelerates on the final day of IPO bidding, making tomorrow’s numbers crucial for overall subscription levels. Domestic financial institutions doubled their participation to 5,908 shares, while mutual funds remained absent from the bidding process.
The retail individual investor category was oversubscribed 16.72 times, with cut-off bids accounting for 8.17 crore shares and price-specific bids totaling 1.63 crore shares. Historically, IPO subscriptions see significant surges on the final day as institutional investors finalize their allocations and retail participation peaks.
Published on June 25, 2025
