Indian Institute of Spices Research (ICAR-IISR), Kozhikode, has developed an eco-friendly bio-pesticide to combat cardamom thrips, a destructive pest responsible for significant crop losses.

Cardamom, cultivated on over 70,000 hectares in India, is highly susceptible to thrips attacks, which damage 30-90 per cent of the capsules and can reduce yields by up to 45-48 per cent, resulting in an estimated monetary loss of ₹2-4 lakh per acre. This not only threatens farmers’ livelihoods but also affects the export quality of this high-value spice.

To manage infestations, farmers often rely on repeated chemical insecticide applications, which pose health risks and leave pesticide residues, raising concerns in global markets.

Scientists at the IISR have developed a bio-pesticide formulation using Lecanicillium psalliotae, a naturally occurring entomopathogenic fungus isolated from cardamom thrips. The fungus infects adult thrips as well as larvae and pupae through contact with its spores and mycelia.

Field trials conducted in Idukki and Wayanad districts have shown that the formulation is as effective as chemical insecticides in controlling the pest. Notably, the fungus has the additional benefit of promoting plant growth and enhancing soil nutrient availability. The product is designed for ease of use, which can be applied 3-4 times in the plant basins and can also be used in integrated pest management (IPM) programmes.

Tested and certified by Central Insecticide Board & Registration Committee approved laboratory, the bio-pesticide has been developed in an user-friendly granular form that can be mixed with farmyard manure and applied directly to the soil. Its use reduces dependency on chemical sprays, cuts production costs, and helps ensure compliance with international residue standards.

R Dinesh, Director, IISR, said, “The adoption of this biocontrol technology can be a game changer for the cardamom industry, which offers a scope for safer and sustainable alternative to chemical pesticides.”

IISR is now inviting industries to avail license for this technology for commercial production and marketing. The research team behind this innovation includes C.M Senthil Kumar, TK Jacob, and S Devasahayam.

Published on June 25, 2025