N Balachandar is CHRO, Ola Electric

Ola Electric has hired N Balachandar as Chief Human Resources Officer. Balachandar’s appointment comes close on the heels of Wayne Burgess who joined Ola Electric recently as Head of Vehicle Design.

Balachandar is a 33-year industry HR veteran, and brings global experience to the company, having worked across India, Europe and Asia with GE Healthcare & GE Capital in several senior HR leadership and M&A roles, with Strides Arcolab, Standard Chartered Bank and with Asian Paints early in his career, and most recently as Group Director with the Coffee Day Group.

“Bala’s over three decades of experience across various consumer-facing segments will help us ensure we rapidly scale up the organisation's structure, capacity, and capability to meet our global growth ambitions” said Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group CEO, Ola in a statement.

On joining Ola Electric, N Balachandar, CHRO, said, “I am excited to join Ola’s mission to transition the world to sustainable mobility. Having the best talent from around the world is integral to this mission and I look forward to building a global organisation that will offer a lifetime of opportunities for employees and enable them to make a difference”.

Ola is gearing up to launch the first in its range of electric scooters in the coming months. Packed with advanced innovations, the much-anticipated Ola Scooter is a tech-driven electric vehicle with industry leading range and speed. It will offer customers best-in-class performance and experience. The electric two-wheeler will be priced aggressively to make it accessible to all and will help accelerate India’s transition to sustainable, clean and electric mobility.