NACL board meet on Feb 4

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on January 29, 2021 Published on January 29, 2021

The board of directors of NACL Limited (formerly Nagarjuna Agrichem) will meet on February 4 to approve and take on record the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the company for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2020.

Quarterly Results
NACL Industries Ltd
