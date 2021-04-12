Nasdaq-listed OpenText to hold OpenText World Europe and Asia Pacific events soon

: OpenText, a Nasdaq-listed company that offers information management solutions, will hold OpenText World Europe on April 14 and 15 and OpenText World Asia Pacific on May 20 and 21.

The company has about 3,000 employees in its Bengaluru and Hyderabad development centres.

“Each two-day event will bring together OpenText leadership and experts, guest speakers, strategic partners and industry professionals to discuss market trends, explore the opportunities within the European and Asian markets,” Mark J. Barrenechea, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer of Open Text, said in a statement on Monday.

“We will be launching our Grow with OpenText programme, which will bring together everything organisations need to transform their business and accelerate growth,” he said.

Industry and regional forums will discuss market trends, challenges, and areas of strategic investment that matter most to organisations in Europe and Asia.