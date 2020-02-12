Natco Pharma Q3 net down 34.5% at ₹104 crore

Natco Pharma Ltd’s consolidated net profit declined 34.5 per cent at ₹104 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to ₹159 crore in the same period last year.

The total revenue of the company also decreased to ₹513 crore from ₹580 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous financial year. “The company continues to face margin pressure,’’ Natco said in a release issued here on Wednesday.

The board of directors has recommended a third interim dividend of ₹3.50 per equity share of ₹2 each.