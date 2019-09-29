NCLAT okays agreement between Dutch court and Jet resolution professional

Apple iPhone 11 review: A few less features for a lot less money
It isn’t surprising that the iPhone 11 has been flying off the shelves in India even before it got to the ...
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has approved an agreement between a Dutch court and the resolution professional looking into the insolvency process of Jet Airways.
Under the agreement, the Dutch authority has been allowed to initiate liquidation of Jet assets in the Netherlands; however, the administration appointed by the Dutch court shall seek inputs, notify and consult the resolution professional. The Dutch trustee will also be mindful of the Indian proceedings prior to any material decision being taken in the Dutch proceedings.
Jet Airways was declared bankrupt in a Netherlands court after two European creditors filed a a complaint against the airline.
Earlier, the NCLT had rejected the Dutch court’s plea on the grounds that under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code the debt resolution process of Jet can be undertaken only in India.
In April, two vendors of Jet Airways from the Netherlands, had filed a petition in a local Dutch court seeking recovery of about ₹280 crore. In July, the NCLAT had agreed to hear a plea filed by the Dutch court seeking access to the financial details of Jet Airways.
On Thursday, the NCLAT said the Dutch administrator will be a part of all CoC meetings and will be given the minutes copies of all the previous and meetings ahead.
The NCLAT also made it clear that the committee of creditors, led by State Bank of India, has no role to play as the agreement reached between the Dutch administrator and the resolution professional of India is on the basis of the direction of the appellate tribunal.
“In spite of the same, unfortunately the ‘committee of creditors’ interfered with the matter and put its view to the ‘resolution professional’, resulting in difference of suggestions. ‘The Dutch trustee’ is equivalent to the ‘resolution professional’ of India, therefore, as per law, has the a right to attend the meeting of the ‘committee of creditors,” the NCLAT said.
It isn’t surprising that the iPhone 11 has been flying off the shelves in India even before it got to the ...
1 I always make it a point to take out one hour for exercise every day. It does not change even when I travel ...
Chronic hepatitis treatmentThe US Food and Drug Administration has expanded the approval of Mavyret ...
The Breast Cancer Awareness Month is marked across the world every October to increase attention and support ...
With stock prices soaring after the corporate tax cut announcement, do you want to invest in stocks again? If ...
The Sensex and the Nifty can witness a corrective decline. Tread with caution
Factor in the costs and benefits, given the limited choices
Though returns were mostly negative in the past year, the long-term show has been good
Outsiders today recognise Kota as a coaching powerhouse that annually prepares thousands of students for ...
On Lata Mangeshkar’s 90th birthday, a quiz on Indian women playback singersHer story and voice1 Which ...
Bins and I leave our home in Delhi at 00.15am Thursday. Thirty hours of travel-time later, at 8.30pm of the ...
Zoya Akhtar on finding the stories that have got her an Oscar entry and Emmy nomination
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...