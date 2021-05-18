Ness Digital Engineering acquires Risk Focus

Ness Digital Engineering, a global provider of digital transformation solutions and a portfolio company of The Rohatyn Group (TRG), said it has acquired Risk Focus, a consulting and advisory firm specialising in digital transformation for financial services.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021. Alantra LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to Risk Focus. Financial details were not disclosed.

“Adding Risk Focus’s core competence in digital transformation services to Ness’s core DNA in product engineering strengthens Ness’ position as a full lifecycle digital engineering firm offering digital advisory through scaled engineering services,” said Ranjit Tinaikar, Chief Executive Officer, Ness.

“With this acquisition, Ness also continues to execute on its strategy to build strong industry expertise in financial services and bolster our competencies in cloud and data services,” he added.

Vassil Avramov, Founder and CEO of Risk Focus, said “Joining Ness allows Risk Focus to better serve our clients by adding scale-out engineering capabilities to the Risk Focus expertise in Digital Transformation.”

He added “I look forward to helping drive our continued success as well as deepening our technology excellence in cloud, data and AI in my new role as CTO of Ness.”

“Ness is one of the few at-scale pure digital engineering players that seamlessly manages projects from strategy through execution,” said Thomas Kucera, Managing Director, TRG. “This acquisition strengthens Ness’ position as one of the top providers in digital engineering globally.”