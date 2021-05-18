Ness Digital Engineering acquires Risk Focus

KP Namboodri’s: God’s own tooth powder
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Ness Digital Engineering, a global provider of digital transformation solutions and a portfolio company of The Rohatyn Group (TRG), said it has acquired Risk Focus, a consulting and advisory firm specialising in digital transformation for financial services.
The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021. Alantra LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to Risk Focus. Financial details were not disclosed.
“Adding Risk Focus’s core competence in digital transformation services to Ness’s core DNA in product engineering strengthens Ness’ position as a full lifecycle digital engineering firm offering digital advisory through scaled engineering services,” said Ranjit Tinaikar, Chief Executive Officer, Ness.
“With this acquisition, Ness also continues to execute on its strategy to build strong industry expertise in financial services and bolster our competencies in cloud and data services,” he added.
Vassil Avramov, Founder and CEO of Risk Focus, said “Joining Ness allows Risk Focus to better serve our clients by adding scale-out engineering capabilities to the Risk Focus expertise in Digital Transformation.”
He added “I look forward to helping drive our continued success as well as deepening our technology excellence in cloud, data and AI in my new role as CTO of Ness.”
“Ness is one of the few at-scale pure digital engineering players that seamlessly manages projects from strategy through execution,” said Thomas Kucera, Managing Director, TRG. “This acquisition strengthens Ness’ position as one of the top providers in digital engineering globally.”
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
Reduce aerospace imports; build synergy
A global alliance of top multinational companies hopes to fast-track funding in sustainable aviation fuel
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
Proceeds from Saffronart’s auction to go to seven NGOs
Companies are investing in remote talent to promote workplace diversity
A toast to a spinner, a number cruncher and a man of his word
Scrolling through Facebook, I notice a friend’s post about the toxicity of small, lighted screens. But I’m ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...