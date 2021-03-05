Nestle India rolls out Nesternship 2.0 program to upskill young professionals

Nestle India is rolling out its Nesternship 2.0 internship program to upskill 1,000 young professionals of the country.

This is the second edition of the program. The company had launched ‘Nesternship’ in 2020, where 1000 young professionals from over 30 cities and towns of India had interned at Nestlé India.

Nesternship 2.0 will offer experiential learning to interns.

The registrations for Nesternship 2.0 will begin from the second week of March 2021 and will be communicated through various social media channels such as LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

The registrations will remain open for two days where students can apply for the internship. Final year graduates and post-graduates of any discipline can send in their applications through the social media handles of Nestlé India.

Nesternship will begin on April 1, 2021. The company will assign a mentor to each intern to guide them during the course of their project. The total duration of the program will extend between April and December of this year.

The shortlisting will be carried out on the basis of an online assessment along with other factors such as high school marks, graduation score, and other elements such as previous experience/ internships, if applicable, it said. The program will also offer a platform for developing the soft skills of the interns through various pre-recorded or classroom sessions.

“Nesternship programme was initiated in the early months of the pandemic to provide much-needed internship opportunities for young professionals when the environment was gloomy, and many found their job offers rescinded and internships withdrawn,” Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India said.

“The response had been extremely encouraging where over 90,000 youngsters in India applied for 1,000 slots. We want to enable more youth, this year, by giving them an opportunity to develop their skills in a professional environment, providing them a depth of experience and enhance their knowledge and confidence to face the workplace in future. They will be provided relevant soft skills training, interview techniques and inputs that will equip them better for their future,” Narayan said.