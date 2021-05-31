Nestle India strives to increase nutrient profile of its products

Nestle India on Monday said that it is focussing on increasing the nutrient profile of its products and the food industry has a key role in enabling healthier lives.

The company’s remarks came after international media reports stated that an internal document of the Swiss packaged food major, described a large portion of its foods portfolio as being unhealthy.

“Nestlé India believes that nutrition is a fundamental need and the food industry has a vital role to play in enabling healthier lives. Driven by our purpose, we are constantly striving to increase the nutrient profile of our products, as well as innovate with new and nutritious offerings,” a spokesperson for Nestle India said.

The Swiss food major in a global statement added that it is working on a company-wide project to update its nutrition and health strategy that includes reduction in sugar and sodium of its product portfolio.

“We are looking at our entire portfolio across the different phases of people’s lives to ensure our products are helping meet their nutritional needs and supporting a balanced diet. Our efforts build on a strong foundation of work over decades to improve the nutritional footprint of our products. For example, we have reduced the sugars and sodium in our products significantly in the past two decades, about 14-15 per cent in the past 7 years alone,” Nestle S.A. said in a statement.

The Swiss major said that it has also launched thousands of products for kids and families that “meet external nutrition yardsticks” besides focusing on enriching products with micronutrients.

“As we consider our future nutrition strategy, we are first focusing on assessing our food and beverage portfolio, that can be measured against external nutrition profiling systems. Systems like the Health Star Rating and Nutri-Score are useful in this regard and enable consumers to make informed choices. However, they don’t capture everything. About half of our sales are not covered by these systems. That includes categories such as infant nutrition, specialised health products and pet food, which follow regulated nutrition standards,” the statement by Nestle S.A added.

Stating that the company will continue to make its portfolio “tastier and healthier”, it added that healthy diet means finding a balance between well-being and enjoyment which includes consuming indulgent foods in moderation.