Nestle India to set up five oxygen plants as part of Covid-relief efforts

Nestle India on Monday said it will set up oxygen plants at five hospitals located near its factory locations as part of its Covid-relief efforts, as the country battles the second pandemic wave. These will be set up at five hospitals near the company’s manufacturing facilities in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, and Goa.

In a statement, Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestle India said, “In times like these, as we see the impact of the pandemic on the communities around us, it is our strong values and purpose as a company that drives us to overcome our personal suffering and heed to a societal call of duty. My team is continuing to help those communities in need during the pandemic, with initiatives that focus on safeguarding the well-being of people at large.”

Narayanan said that the company is helping in augmenting medical supplies like ventilators, masks, PPE kits, face shields, oximeters among others. “We are also connecting with over 90,000 nurses and helpers across 198 hospitals in India to express our heartfelt gratitude for their selfless service to humanity by humbly sharing product hampers. Recognizing the need for oxygen support for COVID patients, my team is in the process of setting up oxygen plants in five hospitals near our factory locations in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, and Goa," he added.

The company has so far provided over 50,000 ration kits to families in need have been provided across various locations in India and said that it will continue to accelerate this initiative. It also said that it is contributing to Akshaya Patra’s COVID-19 relief operations, which has already helped serve over 2 million cooked meals.

“We have received overwhelming solidarity from our colleagues globally, with Nestle S.A also extending support in these times of need and providing oxygen concentrators directly and through International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies,” he added.