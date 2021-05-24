Nestle India to set up five oxygen plants as part of Covid-relief efforts

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Nestle India on Monday said it will set up oxygen plants at five hospitals located near its factory locations as part of its Covid-relief efforts, as the country battles the second pandemic wave. These will be set up at five hospitals near the company’s manufacturing facilities in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, and Goa.
In a statement, Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestle India said, “In times like these, as we see the impact of the pandemic on the communities around us, it is our strong values and purpose as a company that drives us to overcome our personal suffering and heed to a societal call of duty. My team is continuing to help those communities in need during the pandemic, with initiatives that focus on safeguarding the well-being of people at large.”
Narayanan said that the company is helping in augmenting medical supplies like ventilators, masks, PPE kits, face shields, oximeters among others. “We are also connecting with over 90,000 nurses and helpers across 198 hospitals in India to express our heartfelt gratitude for their selfless service to humanity by humbly sharing product hampers. Recognizing the need for oxygen support for COVID patients, my team is in the process of setting up oxygen plants in five hospitals near our factory locations in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, and Goa," he added.
The company has so far provided over 50,000 ration kits to families in need have been provided across various locations in India and said that it will continue to accelerate this initiative. It also said that it is contributing to Akshaya Patra’s COVID-19 relief operations, which has already helped serve over 2 million cooked meals.
“We have received overwhelming solidarity from our colleagues globally, with Nestle S.A also extending support in these times of need and providing oxygen concentrators directly and through International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies,” he added.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
On his 80th birthday, an ode to an enigma who will continue to surprise, console, cajole and taunt us
On this day in 1906, the Wright Brothers were granted US patent number 821,393 for their ‘Flying-Machine’.
Despite the tragedies that surround them, there is always hope
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...