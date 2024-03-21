R Nandini, Managing Director, Chandra Textiles Pvt Ltd, has taken over as the Chairperson of CII Southern Region for the year 2024-25. She was the Deputy Chairperson of CII Southern Region in 2023-24 and the Past Chairperson of CII Tamil Nadu State Council in 2010-11.

Nandini is serving as a Director in the Board of Cognizant Foundation, the CSR arm of Cognizant Technology Solutions and also an Independent Director on the board of Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Ltd (TIDCO) and a past member of the Board of Governors of NIT, Tiruchirappalli.

Thomas John Muthoot, Chairman & Managing Director, Muthoot Fincorp Ltd, has taken over as the Deputy Chairman of CII Southern Region for 2024-25. He serves as the Chairman of Muthoot Pappachan Group, a conglomerate with a 135-year legacy that spans trading, retail, and retail finance, the release said.

