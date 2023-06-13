Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power Ltd (NUPPL) on Tuesday said that it has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Assam to supply 492.72 megawatts (MW) to the State from its 1,980MW thermal power plant (TPP) at Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

NUPPL is a joint venture between lignite miner NLC India Limited and Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam, a UP government undertaking.

The PPA was signed between NUPPL’s CEO CS Santhosh and Assam Power Distribution Company’s (APDCL) Chief General Manager (Commercial & EE) Chandan Deka in Guwahati, Assam, the company said.

This reliable energy supply will not only meet the growing demand for electricity in Assam but also contribute towards the development and progress of various sectors in the State, it added. It will support industrial growth, improve the quality of life for residents, promote entrepreneurship, and attract further investments to the region.

Santhosh said that the PPA is a big achievement for NUPPL as it will bring confidence among the stakeholders.

In February 2023, the Power Ministry revised the power allocation from NUPPL’s 3X660 MW Ghatampur TPP. Based on the revision, Uttar Pradesh and Assam have been allocated 1,487.28 MW (75.12 per cent) and 492.72 MW (24.88 per cent) of power supply, respectively.

“The signing of the agreement with Assam for 492.72 MW exemplifies our commitment to contributing to the growth story of Assam, Uttar Pradesh and the country as a whole. We are confident in meeting the increasing energy demands and driving progress in various sectors,” said NLC India Limited CMD Prasanna Kumar Motupalli.

Providing ‘clean and reliable power’

NUPPL is dedicated to producing clean, efficient, and reliable power, aligning perfectly with the Assam government’s vision of sustainable development.

It is setting up a coal-based supercritical TPP with a capacity of 1980 MW (3 X 660 MW) at Ghatampur Tehsil in Kanpur Nagar District of Uttar Pradesh with 51:49 equity participation.