NHAI declares Gayatri Projects as non-performer

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has declared Gayatri Projects Ltd as non-performer and has prohibited the firm from participating in the ongoing and future bids of NHAI till the defects on the current project are not completely rectified as per contract requirements, informed an official statement from NHAI.

The construction firm was engaged in 4-laning of Sultanpur to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and has repeatedly violated the conditions of the agreement.

Some major deficiencies in the project included cracks in concrete pavement at many places, poor progress of work and lack of safety measures on the project, road signages and furniture missing and compromising road safety of the users.

Non-compliance

During audit by Quality Inspection team and regular inspection by NHAI officials, deficiencies in the project work were observed and were shared with the contractor for rectification. Upon non-compliance, a show-cause notice was issued to the firm. The reply given by the contractor explaining the deficiencies were found to be unsatisfactory and same were established during visit of field officers of NHAI.

NHAI has launched quality checking drive where all the projects are being checked by special teams of experts being sent from headquarter. The quality inspections are not only ensuring adherence to standards but also verifying compliance to contractual obligations on part of contractors and consultants. Enforcement of such quality control measures will not only increase the accountability of contractors to deliver good quality National Highway projects but will also go a long way to ensure safe, smooth, and seamless travel experience on the National Highways. NHAI is committed to maintain high quality standards in highway development. Any lapses in project preparation, construction and operation shall not be tolerated, and strict action shall be taken against defaulting contractors and consultants.

Scanner on consultants

Earlier, NHAI debarred Lion Engineering Consultants in association with Synergy Engineering Group from engagement in future NHAI projects for a period of six months. The firm was engaged for consultancy services of Authority Engineer for supervision of 4-laning of Barhi-Hazaribagh section in Jharkhand and failed to perform their assigned duties while delivering services for the project as well as executing the provisions made in the contract agreement.

Some major deficiencies in the consultancy services of the project included lapses in quality control of the project, deficiency in carrying out monthly inspection, hiding information from NHAI in regard to faulty pavement design resulting in inadequate pavement thickness, deficiencies in issuance of non-conformity Reports and follow-up action, and gross laxity and negligence in supervision of work with respect to structures and quality of the project.

NHAI relies on the consultants to maintain quality and supervision of the projects. Consultants are expected to perform with high standards and ethics. NHAI has warned all the consultants to perform duties strictly as per the terms of reference to ensure good quality of work otherwise strict action will be taken against all deficient consultants. Earlier, Theme Engineering Services was also debarred by NHAI for six months for poor quality works and the same was upheld by the High Court also.